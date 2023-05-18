Varanasi: Amid the ongoing controversy over scientific survey of Gyanvapi complex, the Hindu side has come up with a model reportedly replicating the erstwhile temple that existed here before Mughal ruler Aurangzeb allegedly demolished it to construct a mosque in its place in 1669. In the coming days, the Hindu side will create public awareness with the model and plans are afoot to set up the temple on lines of the replica.

The Archaelogical Survey of India (ASI) had found an alleged Shivling-like structure at the Gyanvapi last year. Last week, the Allahabad High Court has ordered the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the alleged Shivling. Days later, the Hindu side demanded a scientific survey of the entire Gyanvapi complex instead of the alleged Shivling. They have also filed a petition in court in this regard.

Ahead of the court hearing, the Hindu side has designed a model of the Adi Visheshwar Temple that reportedly existed prior 1669. The shape of the 'trishul' along with the 'Om' are clearly visible on the peak of the temple. The temple's model has been prepared jointly by the litigant women of the Hindu side and Vishnu Shankar Jain, senior lawyer of the Supreme Court.

Also Read: SC agrees to hear plea of Muslim side against HC order on determining age of Shivling' at Gyanvapi

Also, historian RP Singh has played an important role in preparation of this model. RP Singh possesses all the old photographs and other items related to Gyanvapi. These were used while designing the model.

Along with demanding that the survey should be conducted in the entire Gyanvapi complex, the Hindu side has initiated preparations for constructing a temple once the matter is settled by the court.