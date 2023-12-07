GAZIABAD STUDENT MOHIT PANDEY SELECTED AS AYODHYA RAM TEMPLE PRIEST

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Gaziabad-based Mohit Pandey, a student of Dudheshwar Ved Vidyapeeth has been chosen to be the priest of Ayodhya Ram Temple. He is among the 50 people who have been selected for the post. All the candidates will undergo a six-month training before appointment.

The Dudheshwar Ved Vidyapeeth is established on the premises of the ancient Shri Dudheshwarnath Math Temple in Ghaziabad which is one of the major temples of north India and witnesses devotees from across the world every day.

Presently, Dudheshwar Ved Vidyapeeth has about 70 students who are being trained to serve as priests and acharyas in various temples across the country and abroad.

It has been learnt that about 3000 candidates across India were interviewed for the position of priest at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. After this, 50 people were selected and Mohit Pandey is one among them.

Peethadhishwar Shri Mahant Narayan Giri said, "By the grace of Lord Dudheshwar, Mohit has been selected to serve Lord Ram. Till now thousands of students have been taught Vedas and rituals here. We are imparting training to students for the last 23 years."

Nityananda, who works as Acharya in the institute, said that Mohit Pandey studied at Dudheshwar Ved Vidyapeeth for seven years after which, he went to Venkateshwar Vedic University for further studies. "It is our aim to impart knowledge on religion and rituals to students to help them achieve a better future for themselves," he said.