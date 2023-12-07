AYODHYA RAM TEMPLE 600 KG GHEE ARRIVES FROM JODHPUR TURMERIC FROM CAMBODIA FOR PRAN PRATISHTHA RITUALS

Ayodhya: Amid the preparations for the pran-pratistha ceremony scheduled on January 22, 2024 at the Ayodhya Ram temple, 600 kg of clarified butter or desi ghee (Gogrit) reached here from Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Thursday morning by a bullock cart. This would be used during 'mahayagya' and 'havan' conducted at the consecration ceremony.

Also, turmeric has been sent from Cambodia for being used in the rituals during the occasion.

On reaching Kar Sevak Puram, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai and Treasurer Govind Dev Giri Maharaj performed 'aarti' to welcome the ghee-laden bullock cart. The ghee was transported under the 'Goghrit Padyatra' that began from Shri Maharshi Sandipani Ram Dham Goshala in Jodhpur on November 27 and reached Ayodhya today.

Champat Rai, who became emotional while welcoming the ghee said, "We express our gratitude towards the saint whose determination brought this ghee from Jodhpur to Ayodhya. We salute the land of Jodhpur.

Govind Dev Giri Maharaj said 'desi ghee' is considered auspicious and it will be used for performing 'mahayagya' and 'havan' during the pran-pratishtha at the Ayodhya temple.

"When we went to Bangkok to attend the World Hindu Congress, we saw that an Ayodhya was established on the land of Thailand," he said. Turmeric has come from Cambodia for being used in the rituals in the temple.