ETV Bharat / sports

Vijaya Deepika: Triumph Over Adversity - Inspiring Youth Through Para Table Tennis and Unyielding Courage

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jun 13, 2024, 3:56 PM IST

Despite having a condition that makes her bones very fragile, and even simple movements can cause them to break, Gangapatnam Vijaya Deepika is confident and excels in sports. Her unique body structure makes her fear for her future, but she has been determined to achieve her goals from a young age and won national-level medals at the age of 14.

Despite having a condition that makes her bones very fragile, and even simple movements can cause them to break, Gangapatnam Vijaya Deepika is confident and excels in sports. Her unique body structure makes her fear for her future, but she has been determined to achieve her goals from a young age and won national-level medals at the age of 14.
File: TABLE TENNIS PLAYER VIJAYA DEEPIKA (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: In a world where even the simplest movements carry the risk of bone fractures and fragility is a constant companion, there emerges a tale of courage, perseverance, and unwavering determination. Meet Gangapatnam Vijaya Deepika, a 14-year-old whose spirit shines brightest in the face of adversity.

Born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta, a genetic condition that renders her bones as fragile as flour, Vijaya Deepika's journey has been fraught with challenges from the very beginning. Despite enduring a staggering 45 fractures by the age of 14, she refuses to succumb to the limitations imposed by her condition.

From a young age, Vijaya Deepika harboured ambitions as vast as the sky, fuelled by a passion for sports that knew no bounds. With a family steeped in athletic prowess – her father, Gangapatnam Vijaya Bhaskara Raju, an accounts supervisor in defense, and her mother, Aruna, a former tennis player – sportsmanship ran in her blood.

It was amidst this sporting atmosphere that Vijaya Deepika found her calling, her heart drawn to the rhythmic thud of the table tennis ball. Despite the constant threat of fractures, she honed her skills with unwavering determination, refusing to let her condition hinder her pursuit of excellence.

In February 2024, at the National Level Championship in Indore, Vijaya Deepika's perseverance bore fruit, as she clinched two silver medals and one bronze, cementing her status as a rising star in the world of para table tennis.

Beyond the realm of sports, Vijaya Deepika's talents know no bounds. A gifted singer and painter, she embraces each day with a zest for life that defies the limitations imposed upon her by fate.

But amidst the triumphs lie challenges of a different kind. As Vijaya Deepika sets her sights on the international stage, financial constraints threaten to dash her dreams. With the cost of participating in the upcoming tournament in Riyadh looming large – estimated at around Rs five lakhs – her family faces an uphill battle to secure the necessary funds.

Yet, in the face of adversity, Vijaya Deepika remains undaunted. With the support of her family and the unwavering belief in her abilities, she continues to train tirelessly at the Inspire Table Tennis Academy, her eyes fixed on the prize that lies ahead.

For Vijaya Deepika, every fracture endured, and every obstacle overcome, is a testament to the indomitable human spirit. As she prepares to represent her country on the international stage, she serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration to youth everywhere, reminding us all that with courage, determination, and unwavering perseverance, anything is possible.

TAGGED:

VIJAYA DEEPIKAPARA TABLE TENNISTABLE TENNIS PLAYER VIJAYA DEEPIKA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.