SECURITY HAWK EYE FOR RAM JANMABHOOMI TEMPLE IN AYODHYA AUTHORITIES TO INSTAL AI SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM

Ayodhya: Anticipating security threats over intelligence inputs, the Uttar Pradesh government asked authorities to instal Artificial Intelligence to enhance the security of the Ram Janmabhomi temple in Ayodhya. It was decided at a meeting of the Permanent Security Committee of the Ram Janmabhoomi complex held on Tuesday evening.

ADG of security, Raghuveer Lal, ADG Zone, Piyush Mordia, Commissioner of Ayodhya, Mandal Gaurav Dayal, IG of Ayodhya Praveen Kumar along with DM and SP of Ayodhya district and other officers associated with the security department, including CRPF and PAC were present at the meeting.

Discussions were held on laying down an elaborate security apparatus during the proposed Pran Pratistha Mahotsav on January 22.



Commissioner Ayodhya Range Gaurav Dayal said a big event is going to be organised in Ayodhya in the coming days for which preparations have been made on a large scale. "We want a foolproof arrangement to ensure smooth participation of the local people and convenience of the devotees coming to Ayodhya. To strengthen the security of Ayodhya, a budget of Rs 40 crore was sanctioned," Dayal said.



Apart from this, a discussion regarding the purchase of electronic equipment and other security arrangements was held. The security of Ayodhya is already very tight and efforts are on to make it more teething, he said. "Our aim is to conduct the event of January 22 on a grand scale with total security," IG of Ayodhya Praveen Kumar said.



He also said review meetings are held from time to time to improve the security arrangements of Ayodhya. Discussions have been held to further strengthen the security of the Ram Janmabhoomi complex with the help of the latest technology. "A lot of our effort goes into training officers and employees who will be responsible for security during the Pran Pratistha Mahotsav in January," security of the Ram Janmabhomi temple added.



IG Kumar said a three-tier security cordon is already in place. Discussions have been held on how to further streamline the VIP movement in the coming days. There will be a VIP movement in Ayodhya in January. It is crucial to make arrangements for smooth arrival and movement of other devotees in the venue, he said.



" We have brainstormed to make an elaborate and foolproof arrangement to welcome guests. The administration is fully prepared to conduct the entire event on a grand scale," Kumar said.