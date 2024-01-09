Lucknow: Famous Urdu poet Munawwar Rana was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow after his health worsened. Rana is presently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

According to sources, the poet is suffering from chronic kidney disease and had gone to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow for dialysis two days back. However, during dialysis he suddenly started complaining of chest pain. Doctors performed a complete health check-up and it was found that excess fluid had escaped from his lungs leading to pneumonia due to which, he was having difficulty in breathing.

Seeing his health deteriorate, Rana's family members shifted him from Medanta Hospital to SGPGIMS, Lucknow. Doctors have admitted him to the ICU and started his treatment.

It has been learnt that Rana's health has been deteriorating for the last few days. Earlier in May, he had a stomach ache during dialysis and had to be admitted to Apollo Hospital in Lucknow. At that time a problem in the gall bladder was detected in the CT scan and he had to undergo a surgery.

However, the problem persisted and not much improvement was noticed in his condition since then. His health condition has been closely monitored by a team of doctors.