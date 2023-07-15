Pune (Maharashtra) : Marathi film actor Ravindra Mahajani was found dead in a closed house in Ambi Village of Maval Taluka in Pune District, Maharashtra. The incident came to light after the neighbors informed the Police about a bad smell coming from the rented house of Ravindra Mahajani, sources said. The actor was living alone in Ambi after undergoing an operation. He is actor Gashmeer Mahajani's father.

Ravindra Mahajani was living in Xrbia Society in Ambi village of Maval taluka for the past 9 months. He had undergone surgery a few days ago and could not move around much. The Talegaon MIDC police have said that the actor might have died while changing his clothes after taking a bath. The police have taken the body into custody after conducting a panchnama. Further investigation is on.

Ravindra Mahajani was born in Belgaum. His father H R Mahajani was a well-known journalist. But as he migrated to Mumbai from Belgaum, Ravindra Mahajani spent his childhood in Mumbai. Since Ravindra Mahajani was fond of acting, he played many roles in school. Ravindra Mahajani worked as a taxi driver in Mumbai for three years before entering the film industry.

So he drove a taxi at night and used to search for a job in the film industry at that time. He used to meet different directors every day to find out where he could get work. Finally his fight was successful, he got a job in Marathi Drama in Madhusudan Kalelkar's play Janata Ajanata. Then he got his first Marathi movie Jhunj, which gave him a new identity in Marathi cinema. His career began in the mid-1970s and he never looked back after that.

Ravindra Mahajani has played amazing roles in many films and had an overwhelming life journey from taxi driver to actor. After the movie Jhunj, he got the role of Lakhan in the movie Devata, which is still in the hearts of the audience. After that he has shown his acting skills in many films like Mumbaicha Faujdaar (1984), Kalat Nakalat (1990), Lakshmi, Gondhalat Gondhal and Haldi Kunku.

Ravindra Mahajani has also played an important role in the Panipat movie. In this movie, he shared the screen with his son Gashmeer Mahajani.