DOORS AND DOME OF AYODHYA RAM TEMPLE TO HAVE GOLD PLATING PM MODI TO WALK 100 METRES FOR DARSHAN ON PRAN PRATISTHA CEREMONY

General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai said that guests who are unable to walk such a distance or remain seated at one place for a long time should avoid attending the programme. The Pran Pratistha programme will continue for about two and a half hours and nobody will be allowed to leave midway. There will be restrictions on leaving the venue so people who have problem in sitting at a place for a long time may face inconvenience, Rai said.