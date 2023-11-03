Doors and dome of Ayodhya Ram temple to have gold plating; PM Modi to walk 100 metres for darshan on pran pratistha ceremony
Doors and dome of Ayodhya Ram temple to have gold plating; PM Modi to walk 100 metres for darshan on pran pratistha ceremony
Ayodhya: Adding more grandeur to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the doors and dome of the temple are being plated with gold. If sources associated with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust are to be believed, the 14 doors on the ground floor of the temple in the Karsevakapuram workshop complex are being first coated with copper and then plated with gold.
At the same time, arrangements are underway for organising the 'Pran Pratistha' programme in a grand manner. On January 22, Prime Minister Modi will walk down 100 meters to reach the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on the occasion.
A dozen skilled Delhi-based artisans have arrived in Ayodhya. They will first install copper sheets on the teak doors and then there will be a five-layer coating of gold. Sources claimed that a diamond merchant from Ahmedabad has proposed to donate diamonds for studding on the idol's crown. However, a final decision on this is yet to be taken.
Crores of Ram devotees across the country have come forward donating cash, diamond, pearl, gold and silver. According to the trust's plan, Ram Lalla will wear a gold crown and have a bow and arrow in his hands.
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has requested devotees to reach Ayodhya to visit the temple after January 26 since PM Modi is expected to be present during the Pran Pratistha programme on January 22. Those who have been invited during Pran Pratistha will have to walk a distance of more than one kilometer to reach the temple.
General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai said that guests who are unable to walk such a distance or remain seated at one place for a long time should avoid attending the programme. The Pran Pratistha programme will continue for about two and a half hours and nobody will be allowed to leave midway. There will be restrictions on leaving the venue so people who have problem in sitting at a place for a long time may face inconvenience, Rai said.
According to the trust officials, a helipad will be built on the ground of Saket Mahavidyalaya for PM Modi when he arrives here on January 22. From here, he will directly go to Ram Janmabhoomi complex by road. PM Modi's convoy will be stopped outside the complex and he will walk around 100 metres to Ramlala's court for darshan and participate at the Pran Pratistha programme.