AKSHAT INVITATION GIVEN TO PEOPLE ACROSS THE COUNTRY PRIOR TO PRAN PRATISTHA CEREMONY

Ayodhya: Preparations for the "pran pratistha mahotsav" (consecration) of the Lord Ram idol proposed on January 22, 2024 at the newly built Ram temple in Ayodhya are going on at full swing and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust is working on a plan to include all sections of the society in the programme.

The list of VIP and VVIP guests is being finalised. Plans are afoot to reach out to all citizens across the country with "akshat invitation" from Ram Lalla urging them to celebrate the consecration and visit the newly built temple. "Akshat" from Ram Lalla will be filled in "kalash" (pots) and sent to different parts of the country. Devotees will accept it as an invitation and worship it. "Akshat" is rice mixed with turmeric or kumkum for puja rituals.

Workers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad are working round the clock to prepare the pots. These pots will be delivered to all the temples across the country and then among the Ram devotees in small quantities.

According to Champat Rai, General Secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the purpose of "akshat" distribution is to connect all the Ram devotees for this grand event. He said that the akshat-filled kalash will be sent to different cities and temples before the consecration. From where the "akshat" will be delivered to Ram devotees in small quantities in respective areas.

"Through the "akshat-filled kalash" distribution programme, we will appeal to the people of the country who are not coming to Ayodhya on consecration to visit the temples around them. They can worship Lord Ram at those temples on January 22. Also, light at least five lamps in front of your houses in the evening to celebrate Ramlala's life," Rai said.