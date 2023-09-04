Kanpur: Rinku Singh made a mark with his brilliant performance in the last IPL tournament. He is also the captain of Meerut Mavericks team in the Uttar Pradesh T-20 League that is being held in Green Park. Rinku shared the experiences of his life with ETV Bharat.

In a special interview with ETV Bharat, Rinku said, "It was an insurmountable challenge to step into the world of cricket from the background I belong to. Though my mother supported me, I was not getting the support I wanted from my father. My father wanted me to do some job instead of playing cricket and help my family to overcome the financial stress. I went through a period when I was stopped from playing cricket due to financial problems at my home. But, my goal was to become a part of Team India and win the hearts of crores of cricket lovers with my game. I just did that."

Rinku said that he likes all the three formats namely T-20, ODI and Test cricket and is comfortable with all formats. He advised aspiring cricketers to work very hard and put their soul and heart into the match. "One has to practice honestly and sincerely. There is no shortcut to success and so one should work diligently. Families of the young cricketers should not refrain from encouraging them. They should always help these youngsters to get themselves established," Rinku said.

Rinku said that his idol is Suresh Raina and he has learnt many skills from him. "Suresh Raina is my role model. I have learnt a lot from his game and am always trying to learn from him. When I reach the field, all I know is that we have to win the match we are playing. I don't think about anything before the match," he said.

According to Rinku, any talented young player gets encouragement from sports organisations like BCCI and UPCA. The format of UP T-20 League is such that players get a unique opportunity to reach out at the international level, he added.