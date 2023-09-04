Pallekele (Sri Lanka): India is playing Nepal in the Group A Asia Cup 2023 clash today at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. This clash will decide the fate of Group A as both teams can qualify for the Super 4 with a victory. Nepal got hammered by Pakistan in the opening game of the Asia Cup, while India's clash with their arch-rival was washed out due to rain. India won the toss and decided to bowl first.

4:05 pm

Shardul Thakur [2.0-0-14-1] was brought back into the attack with a wide slip in place. He conceded 4 runs off his 3rd over. Nepal 73/1 in 15 overs.

4:00 pm

Hardik Pandya bowled his second maiden, again bowling to Aasif Sheikh. Nepal is now finding it difficult to score freely unlike when Bhurtel was on the crease.

3:55 pm

Hardik Pandya bowled a maiden after Shardul's breakthrough. He was bowling to Aasif Sheikh.

3:47 pm

Shardul Thakur provides the breakthrough for India. Kushal Bhurtel out Caught by Ishan Kishan. Bhurtel c Ishan Kishan b Thakur 38(25) [4s-3 6s-2]. Hardik Pandya and Thakur are currently operating for India. Aasif Sheikh and Bhim Sharki on the crease.

3:36 pm

Mohammad Shami and Siraj started the proceedings for India. Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh did the same for Nepal. India's fielding in the first 5 overs was sloppy, to say the least, with three drop catches including one sitter from Virat Kohli of the bowling of Shami.

Toss

Indian skipper Rohit said at the time of the toss, "We are gonna bowl first. No particular reason. We batted in the last game. We want to see what the bowlers have to offer for us. I don't know about the weather. We just want to have the bowlers to have a game under their belt. The way we batted under pressure, Hardik and Ishan batted brilliantly. Ishan showed a lot of maturity and took the game on as well. Good signs for us. It's another important game for us. One change. Bumrah is not available, we've got Shami in place for him."

Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel said at the time of the toss, "We were looking to bowl as well due to the overhead conditions. Today is the biggest day for Nepal cricket. Great opportunity for us. One change, in place of Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki comes in."

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Nepal (Playing XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Bhim Sharki, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi.

