Ayodhya: The Uttar Pradesh government has started working on a plan to set up a museum here that will showcase the history of famous temples across the country, an official said on Saturday. The state government is preparing a detailed blueprint for this project where the visitors will get to experience the glorious temples located in varied places, the official said.

Talking to PTI Ayodhya Commissioner Gaurav Dayal said a presentation in this regard has been made before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that the temple would come up on over 10 acres of land. The land for the purpose is yet to be selected, he added. According to government officials, the main objective behind the temple museum is to develop awareness among the younger generation about the Hindu religion.

According to Dayal, the museum will have different galleries showcasing various aspects of a temple like its design, construction etc. In the exhibition galleries of the proposed museum, specialities and the vivid architecture of famous temples of the country will be presented through pictures and murals, the officials said.

Light and sound show will also be held with narration prepared by the experts. Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said on the instructions of the chief minister, Uttar Pradesh's tourism department has started preparing a detailed action plan for the museum. The main aim of this museum is to bring awareness of the Hindu dharma and its legacy, Also the philosophy of religion, religious personalities, religious centres, and Hindu shrines will be displayed here," Kumar said.

The complex will also have a garden, pond, cafeteria and basement parking, he added. There are around six thousand temples in Ayodhya, which sees around three lakh footfalls of tourists on normal days. This number rises to around 10 lakhs during festivals like Makar Sankranti, Ram Navami, Sawan Jhoola fair in July-August, Chaudah Kosi Parikrama, Panch Kosi Parikrama in October-November and Diwali, sources in the district administration said. Ayodhya's Ram Temple is expected to open for the devotees in January next year. (PTI)