AMU HAS BECOME NURSERY OF TERRORISM SAYS BJP LEADER ON UNIVERSITY STUDENTS SUPPORTING PALESTINE

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): A group of students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) came out in support of Palestine amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, following which BJP leader Thakur Raghuraj Singh said that AMU has become a 'nursery of terrorism' and the students here have always supported what is wrong for the nation.

The Minister of Labour and Employment in Uttar Pradesh also demanded that the government shut the university down. In a video message, Raghuraj Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is supporting Israel in this difficult time, but the students at the Aligarh Muslim University are opposing the Prime Minister and are supporting Palestine. This is wrong.

He said, "We all must back PM Modi and accept his decision to support Israel amid ongoing conflict. The terrorists attacking Israel and taking the lives of innocent people must be killed." He also said, "Israel is our ally, it is our partner. We must support Israel in its difficult times."