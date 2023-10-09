Jerusalem: Israel's defence minister has ordered a complete siege on Gaza, saying authorities would cut electricity and block the entry of food and fuel. Israel and Egypt have imposed various levels of blockade on Gaza since Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007.

Israel formally declared war on Sunday and gave the green light for significant military steps to retaliate against Hamas for the surprise attack a day earlier. The Israeli military has tried to crush fighters still in southern towns and intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip.