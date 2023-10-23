8 YEAR OLD MAULED TO DEATH BY STRAY DOG IN AGRA

Agra: An eight-year-old girl was killed after she was attacked by a stray dog in Agra. The incident took place 15 days ago but the family did not take the girl to the doctor or give any anti-rabies vaccine (ARV). Her condition suddenly deteriorated on Saturday following which, she was taken to the hospital and died later.

The victim, identified as Poonam, a resident of Chausingi village of Bah was going to the nearby grocery shop when she was attacked by a stray dog 15 days back. After being bitten by the dog she ran back home and informed her parents but neither her father Dharmendra nor her mother Nisha paid any attention to her. They told her that it was only a minor wound and would heal naturally. Although the neighbours advised the couple to take the girl to the doctor or give her an ARV injection, they continued treating the girl at home.

Suddenly, on Saturday the girl's condition deteriorated and her parents rushed her to the hospital. Seeing the seriousness of her condition, the doctors referred her to the SN Medical College in Agra. The girl died on her way to Agra on late Saturday night.

Few days back another girl of the same age lost her life due to stray dog bite in Agra. In rural areas, parents tend to rely on exorcism to treat animal bites instead of taking the child to the hospital and this deteriorates the condition, police said.