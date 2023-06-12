Kannur Kerala A 10yearold boy died after being bitten by a stray dog in Muzhapilangad Kannur Kerala Nihal who is differently abled succumbed to the dog bite injuries The incident took place around 5 pm on Sunday After the attack by dogs Nihal went missing His boy was found near a vacant house during a search by family members and relatives Sources said that Nihal was attacked by stray dogs when he stepped outside the gate of his houseNihal was a speechimpaired boy and came out to play when the incident happened He was found with serious injuries 300 meters away from his house Locals found Nihal in an unconscious state with bleeding injuries below the waist The people took him to the nearest hospital but they couldn t save his life Nihal is the son of Naushad who works in BahrainThe stray canine menace has remained unresolved despite the local residents making representations to the civic authorities time and again There were also complaints that some locals were supporting the stray dogs leading to a spurt in their numbers in the streets Amid the continuing incidents of dog bites in different parts the officials have been appealing for joint efforts by all members of the community to solve the problemAlso Read Stray dogs maul two minor girls in Uttar Pradesh s LucknowIn the first week of June two minor girls fell prey to the stray dog menace in Uttar Pradesh Those girls were playing outside their house in the Wazirganj locality of UP Capital Lucknow at the time of the incident A pack of stray dogs made a fatal attack on the minor girls leading to their death