Muzaffarnagar: Acharya Mrigendra Singh, who reverted 70 members of 10 Muslim families to Hinduism in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Saturday, said around 1100 Muslims have returned to Sanatan Dharma in the last 1.5 years under the 'ghar wapsi' programme. The seer urged Muslims across the country to return to Hinduism, the religion of their ancestors.

"All Muslims living in India originally belonged to Sanatan Dharma and converted to Islam due to fear or force. Now, there is a conducive atmosphere to rectify the mistake made by your ancestors for a 'ghar apse'. All arrangements were made here for reverting them to Hinduism," Singh said.

Ten Muslim families were converted to Hinduism at Yoga Sadhana Yashveer Ashram, located in Muzaffarnagar Baghra block on September 23. "These families said that they wanted to return to Sanatan Dharma. We made arrangements for purification yagya and they accepted Hinduism. They were earlier Yogi Muslims and now they are Hindu Yogis. Also, they were given Hindu names. They expressed their happiness at returning to the religion of their ancestors," he added.

Singh said that a special campaign is run at the ashram throughout the year to bring people back to the Hindu fold. These 10 Muslim families arrived at the ashram yesterday morning with a request to get re-converted to Hinduism, he said. Around 10 years back, these families were reportedly converted to Islam by a maulvi and some Muslim leaders who promised them monetary assistance if they got converted, he said adding that these people have now realised that they should return to the religion where they originally belonged.