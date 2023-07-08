GHAZIABAD CONVERSION CASE ACCUSED RAHIL HIMSELF GOT CONVERTED TO ISLAM IN 2017

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: In a new revelation on the Ghaziabad conversion case, it has come to light that the accused had himself got converted to Islam and was in the process of converting many girls.

The accused had converted a Hindu girl by disguising his identity. The girl's father filed a police complaint following which police arrested Rahil and two others in this connection.

According to the police, the complainant said that his daughter was behaving strangely and they suspected that she was converted to Islam and is now trying to brainwash the family.

It was revealed that Rahil and the girl worked in the same company and knew each other for the last one year. Rahil allegedly trapped the girl and was attempting to convert her since January 2023. In March 2023, he told the girl that if she did not marry him soon then they would not be able to marry each other. He pressurised the girl to convert to Islam and they married over phone on April 6, 2023.

Rahil alias Rahul Agarwal, a resident of Khoda in Ghaziabad was originally a Hindu and had got converted to Islam along with some of his friends in 2017. They were now in the process of converting many girls.

Two persons, Murshid Saifi and Mohammad Abdullah were involved in his conversion. Murshid used to give tuition to Rahul and is a resident of Sangam Vihar. Murshid introduced Mohammad Abdullah to Rahul. Following conversion, Rahul became Mohammad Rahil. Later, it was learnt that Mohammad Abdullah had also been converted to Islam while studying in Aligarh University in 2014. Abdullah's original name was Saurav Khurana and is a resident of Haryana.

Investigations have also revealed that Rahil was already married to a girl, who is Mohammad Abdullah's sister-in-law. Rahil had concealed these facts from the victim.

Also Read: UP woman accuses Bihar youth of rape, forced conversion in Haryana; Probe on

The police have come to know that Rahil is in relation with another girl and was planning to brainwash her to convert to Islam. This has been revealed from a recorded conversation that police got between Mohammad Abdullah and Rahil.

DCP Vivek Chandra said efforts are on to ascertained as to who all are behind this conversion racket. "It seems like a gang is in operation to forcibly convert girls," he said. Also, police said the source of funding is being probed. All three accused including Rahil, Murshid and Abdullah have been arrested, police added.