One Day to Go for Kalki 2898 AD Trailer, Anticipation Soars with Grand Release Plan

Hyderabad: Nag Ashwin’s highly anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan is set to hit the screens on June 27. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the sci-fi film's trailer, which is scheduled for June 10. The buzz surrounding Kalki 2898 AD trailer launch is palpable as anticipation skyrocketed following the release of animated prelude.

Preparations are said to be in full swing for the trailer launch, with reported plans of showcasing it in theaters across Telugu states. The launch event is expected to be grand, with screenings not only in Mumbai but also in other parts of India. In Mumbai, fans can catch the trailer in select theaters, adding to the excitement generated by Prabhas' special ride, Bujji, which has garnered attention since its display at Juhu beach.

Leading up to the trailer release, the makers are building anticipation with a countdown and releasing stunning posters from the film. A recent poster featuring Amitabh as Ashwatthama showcases the actor in a battle-ready stance, surrounded by wounded soldiers and a mysterious vehicle in the background.

Internationally, Kalki 2898 AD is expected to make a significant impact, with impressive pre-sales figures in the US market. With premieres scheduled for June 26 and fast-filling theaters, the film is poised for success. According to buzz in trade, the film earned $300K from over 1,000 shows across 246 locations as of June 6.

With a reported budget exceeding Rs 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Produced by Aswani Dutt's Vyjayanthi Movies, the film promises to be a visual spectacle.

The Nag Ashwin's directorial offers a sci-fi interpretation of the Hindu myth of Kalki and the Kali Yuga. The film, initially floated with titled Project K, premiered its first teaser at the San Diego Comic-Con, marking a significant milestone for Indian cinema. While Bollywood dominates India's international film presence, Kalki 2898 AD is a testament to the growing popularity of Telugu cinema, releasing in five languages simultaneously.