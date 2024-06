New Delhi: After BJP failed to garner clear cut majority in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls, Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor on June 8, took a jibe at the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi and said he will watch the India-Pakistan match instead of attending the ceremony.

"I have not been invited to the swearing-in, so I'll be watching the (India vs Pakistan) match," said Shashi Tharoor.