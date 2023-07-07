Rewari: A case of alleged rape and forced conversion has been filed in Haryana's Rewari district against a youth from Bihar.

A woman from Uttar Pradesh alleged that the accused Rahmuddin took away her money and jewellery after threatening to make her "obscene" video viral. He had then raped her in two hotels in Rajasthan after giving her drugs and forcibly converted her to Islam in Ajmer. The women police station in Rewari has registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC against the accused and initiated an investigation.

The victim, a resident of UP's Azamgarh district currently lives in Dharuhera in Haryana's Rewari with her family. The accused and his wife lives in front of the victim's house. The accused wife used to visit her house often, she said.

The woman complained that the accused came to her house in her husband's absence on May 5. He threatened to make her "obscene" video viral and demanded money and jewellery from him. The woman said she gave Rs 8,000 in cash and gold and silver jewellery to the accused.

After which, the accused allegedly drugged her and when she regained consciousness she found herself in a hotel in Jaipur. The next day, the accused took her to a hotel in Ajmer, where he again raped her. Then, the accused took her to Ajmer Sharif Dargah and forcibly converted her to Islam, the woman said. On May 16, the accused brought her back to Dharuheda.

The woman said that she had gone to her village in UP with her children out of fear of Rahmuddin. But, the accused followed her to her village on June 29. When the villagers saw him threatening the woman, they caught him and handed him over to the police.

Disturbed by the regular threats, the woman returned to Rewari and filed a complaint against the accused. Earlier, the woman's husband had filed a missing person's complaint after her disappearance. Following which, the woman had to file a statement in court. The accused threatened that if she spoke against him in court, then he would destroy her family.

On the basis of the woman's complaint, the women's police station registered a case against Rahmuddin under sections 328, 376(2)(N), 379A, 452, 506, 34 of the IPC. "Investigation has been initiated and the case will be presented before the DSP. The accused will be arrested very soon," Anita Kumari, in-charge of Women's Police Station said.