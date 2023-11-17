TOMATO PRICES ON THE UPSWING AGAIN ONION PRICES SPIKE UP TOO

Hyderabad: After a brief hiatus, tomato prices have started to rise again with onions too selling at exorbitant prices causing distress among the consumers, they said. Sources said that the price per kilo is Rs 25 in the Rythu Bazar in Hyderabad, while it is being sold at Rs 35 to Rs 40 in the outside markets and supermarkets.

Reports said that in Bhubaneswar, tomatoes are selling as high as Rs 60 per kilo in various markets of the state leaving the consumers in distress. Besides tomato, the prices of onions are also burning a hole in the consumers' pockets as the veggie is selling between Rs 4- to Rs 70 per kilo in Rythu Bazar and outside markets.

While the officials did not react to the resurgent prices of tomato, it is believed that the prices have soared due to the recent festive season and the erratic weather conditions during the harvest season. The rising prices have also been partly attributed to the shunning of the non-vegetarian food during the Hindu holy month of Kartik.

During the Kartik month, devout Hindus avoid non-vegetarian food and switch to vegetables. It is believed that the rising demand of vegetables has also led to the soaring prices of tomatoes and other vegetables. The rising prices of tomatoes have revived the harsh memories when the veggie was selling at exorbitant rates.

After tomato, onion prices too shot up. It is believed that last year, the onion prices fell sharply, so this year the crop was sown on lesser area leading to more demand. In addition to this, agricultural marketing officials said that the onion crop has decreased by about 60 percent due to inadequate rains this year further widening the supply-demand gap.