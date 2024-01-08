TELANGANA SHOCKER MINOR GIRL RAPED BY 60 YEAR OLD IN UPPAL ACCUSED ARRESTED

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident of sexual assault reported from Telangana, a 60-year-old man raped a 16-year-old girl after kidnapping her in Uppal area of Medchal-Malkajgiri district of the state, police said. Sources said that the incident happened on Wednesday when the girl was waiting for a bus at a bus stop in Uppal. According to the police report, the girl (16) from Uppal is studying in 7th standard in a local school in Uppal.

The accused identified by the police as Sheikh Sadak (60), hailing from Old City works in a firewood mission in the Uppal Bus stand area. A police official associated with the investigation of the case said that on Wednesday evening, Jan 3, the victim girl was waiting to board the bus at the Uppal bus stop when the accused passed by. The police official said that the accused went and called the girl by a familiar name to make her believe that he was an acquaintance of her parents.

It is learnt that the accused took her with him on the pretext of dropping her home. The accused Sadak Sheikh took her to a deserted area and raped her. He left the girl there and ran away, police said. As the girl returned home, the family members became suspicious as the girl came home late and was also sullen at home. After the family members inquired from the girl, she told her mother about the incident.