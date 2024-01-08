HYDERABAD TERROR WOMAN RAPED BY TWO IN OLD CITY

Hyderabad: A woman was raped after midnight on Saturday in an area of ​​Old Basti Bandlaguda Police Station. Within hours, the police nabbed the two accused.

According to Inspector Mohammad Shakir Ali, the woman aged 21 from Suryapet in a fit of rage, left home and boarded a bus. She had a feud at home when her brother beat her up.

She got down at the MGBS bus stand around 10.40 pm on Saturday night. After drinking tea at tea stall, she was walking towards Afzalganj.

Mulakalapenta Srikanth (22) of Gausnagar and Panaganti Kashivishwanath (32) of Afzalganj after seeing the distraught young woman, chased her on a two-wheeler.

They inquired about her whereabouts and she replied she was on her way to the police station. They informed her that they were taking the same route. and offered her a lift.

The woman trusting them got on the bike. They stopped at an ice-cream parlour in the Afzalganj area and had ice cream. Later she was taken directly to Srikanth's scrap godown near Lakeview Hills under Bandlaguda police station and was raped.

The victim screamed on her way and the locals smelt a rat. However the accused escaped but cops were apprised and Chandrayanagutta Inspector K. Gurunath and Bandlaguda SSI Venkateshwarji reached the spot.