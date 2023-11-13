Hyderabad : At least nine persons were killed in a fire that broke out in a multi-storeyed building housing a chemical godown in Hyderabad on Monday. The fire first broke out in a car garage on the ground floor and spread quickly to the upper floors. One car and two bikes were among the property which was destroyed in the flames.

The deceased include a 40-day-old baby and two women. Sparks during a repair work on a bike triggered fire which escalated quickly due to presence of chemical and diesel drums placed nearby, sources said. At least 21 persons were injured in the mishap and eight of them fell unconscious. They were shifted to the Osmania Hospital.

About 10 more workers were reportedly trapped inside the building. They were rescued along with several others. The fire staff used high-rise ladders to rescue the victims. Four firefighting engines rushed to the spot on receiving the information abut the blaze. The chemical godown is located in the four-storeyed building. Families are also living in some part of the building. The officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) initiated efforts to rescue the trapped victims.