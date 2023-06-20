Jangaon (Telangana) : 'You say you are the king of Janagama. What are these wrongdoings by forging my signature?" this was the question posed to Jangaon BRS MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy by his own daughter Tulja Bhavani Reddy in the presence of the public, which has become a topic of discussion everywhere on Monday.

The MLA participated in the 'Harithotsavam' program organized on Monday in Vadlakonda, a suburb of Jangaon, on the occasion of Telangana's 10th-anniversary celebrations. While leaving after the conclusion of the program, his daughter Tulja Bhavani Reddy and his son-in-law reached there. Bhavani Reddy came to Yadagiri Reddy and protested why 1,200 yards of land in Cheryala town was registered in her name.

Bhavani Reddy said that she did not buy any land at that place. She alleged that she signed only one document on the day of registration and that too after she was threatened at the office. She said that she will file a case against Yadagiri Reddy at Cheryala Police Station for forging her signature.

The MLA's daughter expressed concern that she will have to go around the courts for his mistakes. The MLA replied, saying: 'Are you saying forgery of signature? The government will take care of all that. You have already filed a case against me. Leave it there". Later, speaking at his camp office, Yadagiri Reddy accused his political opponents of inciting his daughter against him.

He said that even though the Jangaon collector had accused him in the past, no one could do anything. He said that the Chief Minister had faith in him. On the 9th of last month, Tulja Bhavani Reddy filed a case against the MLA at the Uppal Police Station for forging her signature in connection with the lease agreement of a hotel in Hyderabad.