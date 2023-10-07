TELANGANA CM KCR SUFFERING FROM BACTERIAL INFECTION

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who was down with viral fever, has got a secondary infection and should be okay in a couple of days, his son and Minister K T Rama Rao said.

The CM's viral fever has subsided, he said. "He (CM KCR) also unfortunately had a secondary infection, a bacterial infection. So, it is taking longer than usual. His viral subsided and then the bacterial infection started. He has some infection in the chest. He should be out in a day or two," the Minister told media on Friday.

A week ago, KTR had tweeted that KCR was suffering from viral fever and cough. He said that the medical team is treating KCR at home. He said that he is being closely examined. Due to viral fever, CM KCR has been staying away from public and government functions for the past three weeks. He is being treated under the supervision of a team of doctors at Pragati Bhawan. On September 26, Minister KTR tweeted about this matter.