MY AIM IS TO END HATRED IN COUNTRY MODI NEEDS TO BE DEFEATED FOR IT SAYS RAHUL GANDHI

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party saying that he aims to put an end to hatred in the country and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to be defeated at the Centre for the purpose. Addressing a rally at Nampally in Hyderabad, Rahul Gandhi alleged that RSS, Modi and "hardliners" have spread hatred in the entire country. He further stated that as he fights against Modi, 24 cases have been filed against him in various states and not a single case against Telangana Chief Minister KCR.

"First time, for defamation, I got two years' punishment. My Lok Sabha membership was cancelled. My government house was taken away. I said I don't want it. My home is in the hearts of the crores of poor people in the country," he said. He stated that BRS has supported all the bills brought by the Modi government. He alleged that there was a corruption of crores in the Kaleswaram project. Due to the corruption, the Medigadda project collapsed.

Rahul said, "It was the Congress government that allocated the metro rail project to Hyderabad." He claimed that it was his party that gave the international airport to Hyderabad. "It was the Congress party that sanctioned the outer ring road project. If we come to power, we will collect every rupee stolen by KCR from the poor and put it back in the poor's pocket. The gas cylinders will be given for Rs 400, farmers will be given farmer assurance at the rate of Rs 15,000 per acre," the senior Congress leader said.