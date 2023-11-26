TELANGANA ASSEMBLY POLLS RAHUL TAKES TIME OFF CANVASSING DROPS IN AT HYDERABAD EATERY INTERACTS WITH PEOPLE

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took time off his hectic campaigning schedule and dropped in at a restaurant in Hyderabad and heartily interacted with the staff and visitors present there at the time.

The sudden arrival of Gandhi, clad in a white polo T-shirt paired with regular trousers, surprised everyone as the former Congress national president was seen exchanging pleasantries with the staff and visitors at the eatery and indulging in a casual conversation.

A video clip shared on X by an user showed the Congress leader, who is leading the party's campaign in the state along with current national president Mallikarjun Kharge, surrounded by several people at a table, engrossed in conversation. BRS-ruled Telangana will go to polls in a single phase on November 30 and the votes will be counted on December 3.

The state is set to witness a three-cornered contest between the ruling BRS, which is bidding for a third straight term at the hustings, the Congress and a resurgent BJP. Earlier, on Saturday, Rahul also interacted with youth at Ashok Nagar in Hyderabad. Sharing details of his interaction, the Congress leader posted from his official handle, "Today in Ashoknagar, Hyderabad, I met the youth who are preparing for various competitive exams. I was moved by the fact that they had hoped that they would get success if Telangana came, but even 10 years after the state's arrival, their aspirations have not been fulfilled."

Taking a swipe at the BRS government in the state led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Rahul added in his post, "The youth of Telangana have been among the worst affected by the misrule of the government over the past 10 years. But they are resilient and full of potential, as was evident from my interaction with them in Ashok Nagar, Hyderabad, today.