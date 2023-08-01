MLAS ASSETS IN INDIA EXCEED COMBINED ANNUAL BUDGET OF THREE NORTH EAST STATES REPORT

Hyderabad Desk: Members of Legislative Assemblies in India have amassed assets worth over Rs 54,000 crore, which is more than the combined annual budget for the 2023-24 of three north-east states, a report has said. The report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) & National Election Watch (NEW) has revealed that the assets of 4001 sitting MLAs across 28 states and two Union Territories amount to Rs. 54,545 crores.

The assets exceed the combined annual budget for 2023-24 of three states Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim totaling to Rs 49,103 crores. The annual budget 2023-24 of Nagaland is Rs 23,086 crores, Mizoram is Rs 14,210 crores and Sikkim is Rs 11,807 crores, the report said. According to the ADR-NEW report, the data was extracted from affidavits filed by the MLAs prior to contesting their last elections.

A total of 4001 MLAs out of 4033 have been analysed across 28 State Assemblies and two Union Territories. This report is in continuation of the report on “Analysis of Sitting MLAs from 28 State Assemblies and 2 Union Territories of India 2023", released on 15 July 2023. According to the report, the average assets per sitting MLA in State Assemblies and Union Territories is Rs 13.63 crores.

Party-wise average assets: Among major parties, the average assets per MLA for 1356 BJP MLAs is Rs 11.97 crores, for 719 INC MLAs is Rs 21.97 crores, for 227 AITC MLAs is Rs 3.51 crores, for 161 AAP MLAs is Rs 10.20 crores and 146 YSRCP MLAs have average assets worth Rs.23.14 crores, the ADR-NEW report revealed.

Party wise total assets of sitting MLAs: The total assets for 1356 BJP MLAs is Rs. 16,234 crores, for 719 INC MLAs is Rs 15,798 crores, for 146 YSRCP MLAs is Rs 3,379 crores, for 131 DMK MLAs is Rs 1,663 crores and 161 AAP MLAs have total assets worth Rs.1,642 crores.

BJP, Congress MLAs account for majority of assets: According to the report, the total assets of BJP and INC sitting MLAs are Rs 16,234 crores and Rs 15,798 crores, respectively, which add up to Rs 32,032 crores or 58.73% of the total assets of Rs 54,545 crores pertaining to the sitting MLAs of 84 political parties and Independent MLAs. The amount of total assets of sitting BJP and INC MLAs are Rs 16,234 crores and Rs 15,798 crores, respectively, are larger than the 2023-24 annual budgets of Mizoram Rs 14,210 crores and Sikkim Rs 11,807 crores, respectively, the report said.

State with Highest Total Assets of MLAs: The total assets for 223 MLAs analysed from Karnataka is Rs 14,359 crores, followed by 284 MLAs analysed from Maharashtra is Rs 6,679 crores and 174 MLAs analysed from Andhra Pradesh have total assets worth Rs.4,914 crores. The total assets for 223 MLAs analysed from Karnataka is Rs 14,359 crores which is more than the individual annual budgets 2023-24 of Mizoram and Sikkim.

It is 26% of the combined total assets of all sitting MLAs Rs 54,545 crores. It is also more than the combined assets of sitting MLAs from Rajasthan, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Chattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Goa, Meghalaya, Odisha, Assam, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Puducherry, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, the report said.

The total combined assets of sitting MLAs from these 21 States and UTs are Rs 13,976 crores.

State with Lowest Total Assets of MLAs: According to the report, the total assets for 59 MLAs analysed from Tripura is Rs 90 crores, followed by 40 MLAs analysed from Mizoram is Rs 190 crores and 60 MLAs from Manipur have total assets worth Rs 225 crores.