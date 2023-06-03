India has capacity to effectively deal with new viruses similar to Covid: UNICEF senior advisor

Hyderabad: Dr LN Balaji, senior advisor, Health Programme, UNICEF, said that every day is a new challenge in front of the world. He said that 33 per cent of the world's total production of Covid vaccines is being manufactured in Hyderabad Genome Valley. India supplied vaccines to many countries during the pandemic, he reminded.

Dr Balaji, who arrived in Hyderabad, to attend the 3rd Health Working Group meeting as part of the G20 to be held in Hyderabad for two days from June 4, speaking to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview, said, "In the wake of the unpredictable climate changes occurring across the world, he expressed concern that in the future, it will have a severe impact on humanity, cattle, birds... especially children."

Dr Balaji said, "G20 under India's presidency has three major priorities first is about health, emergencies, prevention and preparedness, response and building resilient health system, and second medical counter-measures with a focus on vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics and third is about digital health. All of these are very important if the world has to remain safe to avert any future outbreaks becoming into pandemics and the people remain secure."

With India emerging as a medical hub, research, technology, telemedicine and digital health services have been developed tremendously. He expressed happiness that the whole world is looking towards India in those issues. He stated that India has the ability to effectively deal with any other new variants and viruses like Covid in the future, and the Central and State governments are moving ahead with the goal of providing medical services to every remote village.