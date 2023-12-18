DOCTORS REMOVE KIDNEY INSTEAD OF HERNIA TO SELL IT CONSUMER COMMISSION DIRECTS PAULOMI HOSPITAL TO PAY RS 30 LAKH COMPENSATION TO TELANGANA MAN

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Consumer Commission has directed administration at a well known hospital in Secunderabad to pay Rs 30 lakh as compensation and Rs 25,000 as expenses to a patient after the doctors removed the kidney of the patient instead of a hernia in an alleged case of medical negligence, sources said.

It is learnt that the State Consumer Commission has issued orders to Dr Nandakumar B. Madhekar and Dr. Prasad Behara of Poulomi Hospital, Secunderabad to pay Rs 30 lakh as compensation and Rs 25,000 as expenses to the victim. "Undoubtedly, the complainant, who believed in the doctor as a god, was deceived.

It has been clarified that compensation has to be paid,” the commission observed. The commission inquired into the complaint filed by Renukuntla Ravi Raju of Kothaguden of Khammam district that his kidney was removed and sold by doctors. The bench comprising the commission members, VV Seshubabu and RS Rajeshree issued the verdict while slamming the doctors.

It is learnt that the victim Ravi Raju is a vehicle mechanic in Kothagudem. In 2007, he was admitted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad with stomach pain and the doctors operated on him. Later in July 2009, he was admitted to Poulomi Hospital, Secunderabad with a hernia problem. Doctors who conducted tests there concluded that both kidneys were normal.

Later, Ravi Raju was operated under the Rajiv Arogyashri scheme and discharged on July 31. In 2011, when the victim went to his relatives' house in Kolkata, he had stomach pain again. After being admitted to the hospital there, the doctors once again operated on the hernia. However to the utter shock of the victim, doctors said that the left kidney was not visible in the tests conducted at the hospital.

Again in 2012, due to abdominal pain, the victim underwent tests at Khammam Medicare Diagnostic Center and later at Mamata Medical College. The victim later approached the Consumer Commission and alleged that during the hernia operation, the doctors removed the kidney without his knowledge and sold it for Rs 50 lakh.

Saying that the lack of a kidney is affecting his life, he demanded Rs 50 lakh as compensation. Doctors at Poulomi Hospital denied the allegations of the victim early on saying the complainant had undergone several surgeries before coming to the hospital. After hearing the arguments of both sides, the bench gave its verdict and said that the doctors had to prove that they did not make a mistake.

It stated that the doctors failed to submit adequate evidence and proof of ultrasound examination before discharge.