Veteran Marxist leader N Sankaraiah dies in Chennai
Published: 2 hours ago
Chennai: Freedom fighter and veteran Marxist leader N Sankaraiah died here on Wednesday following illness, CPI(M) sources said.
He was 102 years old and was under treatment at a private hospital here, they added. The doctors said that he passed away at 9.30 am. From Apollo Hospital in Teynampet, his body will be taken to his residence in Chrompet. It will be kept at the Communist Party office in T. Nagar for public homage.
Sankaraiah is considered to be one of the tallest leaders in the country's Marxist movement, especially in Tamil Nadu. PMK leader S Ramadoss has condoled Sankaraiah's demise.
