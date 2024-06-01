ETV Bharat / state

Four Suspected Naxalites Arrested in Jharkhand

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Sources said that the four uniformed men were arrested during an anti-Naxal operation following intelligence inputs about the presence of uniformed men who were threatening people to pay levy in the areas of Chainpur, Ramgarh of Palamu and Ramakanda Ranka of Garhwa.

Palamu: Police have arrested four suspected uniformed Naxalites along the Garhwa-Palamu border area in Jharkhand, sources said on Saturday.

A police official said that the four suspected Naxalites were arrested during an anti-naxal operation in the Garhwa-Palamu border area. Police are interrogating the arrested men to confirm whether they are affiliated to any Naxalite organization.

A massive search operation is being conducted in the area to track down any more Naxalites in the area. Sources said that the anti-Naxal operation was launched in the area following inputs about the presence of uniformed people, who were threatening people to pay levy in the areas of Chainpur, Ramgarh of Palamu and Ramakanda Ranka of Garhwa. Acting on the inputs, Garhwa police launched a search operation during which four suspicious uniformed men were apprehended in Thongapani area under Ramakanda police station limits of Garhwa.

The area from where the four men have been caught is said to be a stronghold of banned Naxalite organizations Jharkhand Janmukti Parishad and TSPC.

In recent times, a squad of JJMP was wiped out in a search operation by Garhwa police. Palamu DIG YS Ramesh said that a search operation is being conducted in the area while the suspects are being interrogated.

