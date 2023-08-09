TERRACOTTA SNAKE FIGURINE WAS FOUND IN SIVAGANGA KEELADI EXCAVATION AFTER CRYSTALLINE CALCULUS WAS FIRST DISCOVERED

Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu): Tens of thousands of archaeological artefacts have been discovered during the excavation work, which going on at Keeladi located in Tiruppuvanam tehsil of Tamil Nadu.

Since 2014, the excavation work is going on at Keeladi in the Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu. While the first three phases of excavation work were carried out by the Archeological Survey of India, from the fourth phase of excavation to the current ninth phase of excavation, the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archeology is carrying out the work.

Various ancient symbols like frost wells, moss beads, black and red potsherds, potsherds inscribed with letters, pottery, and human skeletons are being found in the ongoing excavations. While black stone weights of various sizes are available under excavation. Recently, a crystal quartz weight of eight grams was found. At that time, the archaeologists said, "This is the first time that a weight stone was found in the form of crystal quartz".

In this case, classifying the potsherds found at depth, a slightly broken Terracotta snakehead was found. The snake's eyes and mouth are perfectly crafted in this hand-made Terracotta figure.

Also, this ground figure has a red coating with a rough surface. It is 8.5 cm in length, 5.4 cm in width and also 1.5 cm in thickness. Sivanandam, Director of Tamil Nadu State Archeology Department, said that a Terracotta ball, round stones, iron nails, and black and red-coloured potsherds with red coating have been found along with this Terracotta figure.

Earlier, various types of Terracotta sculptures with human figures and animal figures have been found. But, for the first time, a Terracotta sculpture with a snake's head was found. Archaeologists said this sculpture, which is made by hands very delicately, exemplifies the life of about 2,000 years ago.

The discovery of a snake head made of terracotta, after the crystalline quartz weight stone has started to draw attention to underground excavations among the people.

