TAMIL NADU PREZ MURMU BETS ON EDUCATION TO ENABLE WOMEN TO MAKE GREATER CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE ECONOMY SOCIETY

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said that educated women can make a greater contribution to the economy, provide leadership in various sectors and create a positive impact on society.

In her address at the 165th convocation of the University of Madras here, she expressed joy at the fact that over 50 percent of the about 1.85 lakh students currently studying at the varsity and its affiliated colleges are girls.

"I am delighted to note further that 70 percent of the 105 students, who received gold medals today, are girls," the President added. "The University of Madras is a shining example of gender equality," she said. According to President Murmu, by investing in the education of girls, "we are investing in the progress of our nation".

Congratulating the graduating students, Murmu said the University, founded in 1857, has the distinction of being one of the oldest modern universities in the country. "Throughout its journey of over 165 years, the University of Madras has adhered to high standards of academics, providing an environment that fosters intellectual curiosity and critical thinking," she said.

"Your university has also served as a lighthouse, playing a pivotal role in the establishment and growth of many reputed universities in the southern region of India," she told the graduating batch. "It has a rich history and glorious legacy. It is a matter of great pride that six former Presidents -- S Radhakrishnan, V V Giri, Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, R Venkataraman, K R Narayanan, and A P J Abdul Kalam -- were students of this University and walked the same corridors that you walk through today," the President noted.

Speaking about the future role that the varsity should play, the President said it should be at the forefront of finding learning-based solutions to the problems being faced by the nation and the world.

Addressing the serious issue of mental health, particularly student suicides, President Murmu said, "I appeal to all the students to never let any anxiety overwhelm you. There is always an opening or opportunity which may not be visible for some time. Have faith in your abilities and keep moving forward."



Murmu also spoke about the importance of holistic development, quoting verses from nationalist poet Subramania Bharati that encourage learning both scripture and science, scientific pursuits/exploration, and cleanliness. Taking off from the Tamil poet, the President also spoke about Tamil literary culture.

"The Tamil Nadu region has been a cradle of civilization and culture. The rich tradition of Sangam literature is a precious heritage of the nation," she said. Hailing the didactic Tamil classic 'Tirukkural' and its wiSdom, she said it has been guiding all of us for centuries. Earlier, Murmu was accorded a guard of honour at the Raj Bhavan here. The President is on a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu and on Saturday was welcomed by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin.

