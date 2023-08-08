TAMIL NADU ARCHAEOLOGISTS UNEARTH RARE CRYSTAL QUARTZ WEIGHT STONE

Chennai: Archaeologists unearthed a unique weight stone made of crystal quartz during an ongoing ninth phase of excavation at the historic Keezhadi site in Tamil Nadu.

The finding has excited the fraternity and is hailed as a milestone in Tamil Nadu's archaeological journey. According to the Tamil Nadu Department of Archaeology, archaeologists unearthed the translucent, slightly spherical weight stone with a flattened top and bottom surface from a depth of 175 cm pit.

Measuring 2 cm in diameter and with a height of 1.5 cm, the exquisite artefact weighs mere eight grams. Alongside this stunning discovery, the excavation also yielded flints, iron nails, and pottery fragments, which include red-painted pottery.

M. Marutubandian, a distinguished archaeologist of the Government Museum, Madurai, said, "This extraordinary crystal quartz weight stone is reminiscent of the revered marble stones mentioned in ancient Sangam literature. Its discovery in a weight-bearing capacity is indeed noteworthy and a testament to the advanced craftsmanship of the time."

Noted archaeologist Rajan, who has extensively documented previous excavations, drew attention to the rarity of such a discovery. "While beads made of quartz stones have been previously documented in Kodumanal excavations, a weight stone of this nature has never before come to notice. This exceptional find contributes significantly to our understanding of the cultural practices and technological capabilities of our forebearers," he said.

The discovery of this crystal quartz weight stone presents a window into the distant past, hinting at intricate trade networks and connections that may have existed during that era. The weight stone's unique composition raises intriguing questions about its purpose, possibly playing a role in trade, commerce, or even religious practices of the time.

As the excavation continues and experts delve deeper into the historical context of this unparalleled find, it promises to unlock new insights into the rich history and cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu. Experts said the unearthing of this crystal quartz weight stone in Keezhadi not only elevates the importance of the site but also underscores the tireless efforts of the Tamil Nadu Department of Archaeology in unearthing and preserving the remnants of a bygone era.