NLC LAND ACQUISITION ROW ANBUMANI RAMADOSS DETAINED IN NEYVELI PMK SUPPORTERS CLASH WITH POLICE

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu): Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss and several other party workers were detained by the police on Friday after they clashed with cops in Neyveli in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district while protesting against Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Ltd's acquisition of wetlands in the area for a mine expansion project.

The protest turned violent after Dr. Ramadoss addressed the protestors in front of the company's gate demanding it to stop the land acquisition process immediately saying it was against development. Carrying placards and raising slogans, the PMK supporters attempted to cross the barricades that were set up by the police.

The agitators hurled plastic bottles and pelted stones at the gate. They sat on the floor while some even climed on the police bus. When the police attempted to detain Dr. Ramadoss, a group of irate PMK cadres damaged the windshields of two police vehicles and clashes with the police personnel. Nearly, eight policemen were injured in the clashes.

The agitators also obstructed the vehicle carrying Dr. Ramadoss and the party workers when it was leaving the spot. They were seen dragging barricades and raising slogans against the police. Dr Ramadoss said that their protest would continue until the state government stopped acquiring land for the project.

In an attempt to control the situation, riot control teams were pressed into action while the police reportedly resorted to lathicharge along with firing tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse the crowd. Following the protest, several shops and business establishments in Neyveli were shut down for safety.