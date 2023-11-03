IT searches underway at premises linked to TN Minister Velu
IT searches underway at premises linked to TN Minister Velu
Published: 3 hours ago
Chennai: Income Tax officials on Friday launched searches in multiple locations in Tamil Nadu linked to Minister EV Velu, official sources said.
In his native Tiruvannamalai district, the IT sleuths descended on 16 premises linked to the DMK Minister.
The searches, according to sources, began at 6.30 am, beginning from his residence in Kilnachipattu village and simultaneously carried out in various medical, and engineering colleges linked to Velu's relatives and acquantances.
It is learnt the local police were not informed by the central agency. The security was provided by the CRPF personnel.
As the word got out, the supporters of the Minister began assembling in front of his house. The supporters also raised slogans against the ruling BJP in the centre for using agencies to politcally undermine its rivals.
The searches were being held in different parts of the state, including here, the sources said without divulging details. Velu, a senior DMK leader, holds the Public Works Department, Highways and Minor Ports portfolio in the MK Stalin led cabinet.