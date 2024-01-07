Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that an ambition has been set to raise Tamil Nadu's economy to USD 1 trillion by 2030.

Addressing the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024 at Nandambakkam Trade Centre here, Stalin said his government intends to make Tamil Nadu a key player in shaping India's economic growth and he has set an ambitious target of raising Tamil Nadu's economy to USD 1 trillion by 2030.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the global investors who have accepted our invitation to Tamil Nadu, which is full of great entrepreneurs and skilled workers. We are pursuing a two-pronged approach - attracting high-tech investments and attracting employment-intensive investments. If business investments are to be made in a state, there must be goodwill towards the governance of the state," the Chief Minister said.

"Today's state government works by anticipating what investors expect. We are establishing linkages between industries and educational institutions. We are preparing suitable workers for industries and are imparting skill training to the students through the 'Naan Muthuvan' Project. We ensure job opportunities for the youth and aim to create a talented youth force,” Stalin added.

"Tamil Nadu is a leading state in promoting women in education and (providing) employment opportunities. India's first woman doctor, Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy hails from Tamil Nadu. Periyar, (CN) Annadurai, and (MK) Karunanidhi are pioneers in India in implementing social educational, economic, and political empowerment programs for women,” he said.

"Economic emancipation for women is the slogan of the Dravidian model government. That's why we are announcing the 'Kalaingar Magalir Urimai Thogai', Puthumaippen Thittam, Vidiyal Payanam, Thozhi Hostel and giving more importance to the advancement of women,” he said.

“This conference will pave the way for industrial development by attracting additional investments for Tamil Nadu, which is on the fast track to economic growth. This meeting will be useful for leading investors, business organisations, financial institutions, and all those attending the event. The theme of the conference is leadership, sustainability, and inclusive development,” Stalin said.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was also present at the meeting.