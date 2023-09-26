COIMBATORE TRANSGENDER DEMANDS 2 PER CENT RESERVATION FOR THEIR COMMUNITY IN EDUCATION EMPLOYMENT

Coimbatore transgender demands 2 per cent reservation for transgenders in education, employment

Coimbatore: A transgender from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore demanded a two per cent reservation from the government for transgenders in education and employment. Padmini, an assistant professor in a private college and a transgender, said, "I am working as an assistant professor in a private college. We mostly talk about reservations in politics. When women are the only talking point in politics what is the status of transgenders? "This can only be decided by the government and the courts. The perception of transgender has changed a bit. That alone is not enough. Equality means everyone should get everything."

"Thirty-three per cent reservation for women is not enough. This is a very low percentage in this patriarchal society. Equality is 50 per cent that is equal to men. It will be very good if the reservation is provided to transgenders. In 2014, the Supreme Court enforced a two per cent reservation for transgenders. But, it has not been implemented yet," she pointed out.