Pune: The Sassoon Hospital in Maharashtra's Pune has opened a dedicated ward for transgenders. The Dean Of Sassoon Hospital in Pune, Dr Sanjeev Thakur, took the step and started a separate ward in the 11 storied building for the transgenders, who face many problems with their treatment.

The ward will have 25 beds, a separate toilet, a special OPD, and a separate room for examination and treatment. An outpatient ward for Transgenders, a lab for testing and an ICU have been arranged. The transgender ward was inaugurated by Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif. Earlier in Mumbai, JJ Hospital Ward No 13 was dedicated to providing separate treatment to transgenders.

Sassoon Hospital dean Dr Thakur said, "When I was studying in the BJ Medical College, then it was noticed that the transgender patients were suffering from many diseases and there was no place to keep them. The big question was whether to admit them in the male ward or in the female. There were many other problems as well."

"Keeping this in view these patients should get free treatment we have started a separate ward for transgender patients. The staff have been instructed to the patients with respect and to provide them with all kinds of tests and medicines," Thakur said. Dr Thakur further said, "Now a ward of 25 beds have been started on an experimental basis. Beds will be increased when the need arises."