New Delhi: In a never-ending saga of water disputes, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has once again issued an order to maintain the status quo, mandating the release of 3,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days, from October 16 to October 31. The decision comes after a recent meeting of the CWMA at its headquarters in New Delhi, which has intensified the longstanding Cauvery river water allocation issue, further stoking tensions between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

This latest development follows a similar order issued a couple of days ago by the Cauvery Management Committee (CMCA), which had directed Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu, triggering a significant political row between the two southern states. In the wake of these decisions, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have both been witnessing protests from farmers and activists, who are deeply concerned about the equitable distribution of Cauvery river water. The ongoing unrest and discontent among the affected stakeholders have further complicated the issue.

Prior to the CWMA's meeting, Tamil Nadu's Water Resources Minister, Durai Murugan, had announced the state's intention to demand the release of 16,000 cusecs of water from the Cauvery river. This demand illustrates the severity of the water dispute, with Tamil Nadu steadfast in its request despite previous recommendations by the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) for a release of 3,000 cusecs.

The deadlock in negotiations between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over Cauvery river water sharing continues to persist. Today, the Cauvery Water Management Authority is set to convene another crucial meeting at 2 pm to discuss the issue, but prospects for a swift resolution appear bleak.

Tamil Nadu remains unwavering in its demands, which have garnered strong opposition from Karnataka. The recent recommendations by the CWRC seem to have done little to bridge the gap between the two states. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu insists on receiving 16,000 cusecs of water until the end of October, adding to the complexity of the situation.