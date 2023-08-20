Madurai (Tamil Nadu): AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday inaugurated the party's much-anticipated state conference in a grand event here. This momentous gathering coincides with the golden jubilee anniversary of the party and is strategically timed ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where AIADMK is aiming to bolster its electoral presence against the ruling DMK.

The conference witnessed a remarkable show of strength, as thousands of fervent supporters converged here to take part in it. The conference's significance was underscored by the iconic hoisting of the party flag by Edappadi K Palaniswami himself, atop a towering 51-ft. pole. Symbolizing the commencement of the proceedings, this act resonated with the party's historical journey and its commitment to its political ideals.

A shower of flower petals descended from a hovering helicopter in a symbolic gesture of celebration, following Palaniswami's flag hoisting. Furthermore, Palaniswami, who also holds the position of Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, was bestowed with a sceptre, adding a touch of ceremonial significance to the occasion.

The day's agenda features a pivotal address by Palaniswami to the enthusiastic gathering, where he is expected to outline the party's vision, strategies, and goals. Palaniswami's election as the party's General Secretary in March of this year has brought new energy and direction to the AIADMK, making this conference a platform to reinforce the party's commitment to its supporters and the state's electorate.

As Tamil Nadu gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK's state conference serves as a prominent indicator of the party's determination to secure a substantial electoral foothold and pave the way for a dynamic political landscape. Currently, the AIADMK which is in the Opposition in the southern state, has only one MP in the Lok Sabha. Tamil Nadu has 39 seats in the Lower House of Parliament.