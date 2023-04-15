AIADMK CHIEF REFUSES TO TAKE QUESTIONS ON BJP TN PRESIDENT

Salem Tamil Nadu AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday refused to entertain questions from reporters about his alliance party s state chief K Annamalai The former chief minister said he was ready to respond to those comments made by seasoned politicians of any other party Why are you asking about him Annamalai You please dont talk about him to me I have more than 50 years of experience in public life in my party I know what is happening in my partybut he BJP Tamil Nadu chief wants to become a leader by giving such interviews to the media Palaniswami told reporters here Apparently miffed to entertain questions further on Annamalai he said please do not ask questions about him If you want to ask about any other party please ask Because leaders should know about the basic nature of their own party He Annamalai is talking to you just to make himself be at the forefront Please ask about the comments made by seasoned politicians I am ready to answer he said On Friday BJP state chief Annamalai alleged that kickbacks of Rs 200 crore had been channelled by a multinational company through two shell firms to Chief Minister M K Stalin for DMK s 2011 election fund Annamalai said he would lodge a complaint with the CBI seeking a probe The ruling DMK dismissed the allegation as laughable baseless and unfounded and said legal action would be initiated against Annamalai Releasing a nearly 15minute video clip DMK Files PartI showcasing what he claimed were assets of ruling party personalities and its valuation Annamalai said three other parts of the expose would also be released later which would include details about other political parties as well The video clip which makes corruption allegations is also perceived to make an oblique reference to the AIADMK visavis graft PTI