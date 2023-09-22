Dholpur: In a tragic incident, three youths are feared dead while as many were rescued by the rescuers after being washed away by strong water currents in the Chambal river in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Friday, police said. While divulging more details into the incident, Kotwali police station in-charge Ramkishan Yadav said that six youths had gone to take a bath in the Chambal river.

While taking bath, the six youths were swept away in the strong current of water. As the youth realized that they were overwhelmed by the gushing water stream, they raised a hue and cry. As passersby saw the youth drowning in the river, they rushed to the spot to save them. In the meantime, the locals also informed the police about the matter after which the local police rushed to the spot to launch a rescue operation.

Additional SP Omprakash Meena said that three children, Shahzad resident of Gwalior, Golu resident of Dholpur and Irshad resident of Morena, were saved by the rescuers with the help of a rope. However the remaining three youths were washed away by the strong water current in the river, the officer said. The missing youth have been identified as Mubarak (19) son of Ali resident of Gwalior, Lucky (16) son of Nisar resident of Purana Shahar and Sufiana son of Sameer resident of Bari.