FOUR GIRLS DROWN IN JHARKHAND POND DURING KARMA PUJA ONE CRITICAL

Giridih: Four girls drowned in a pond in Jharkhand's Giridh while performing rituals of 'Karma Puja' this morning, police said. One more girl who was taken out of the water along with the rest, is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The incident took place in Sona Mahato pond near Pethiyatand under the Pachamba police station area area. A group of five girls from Handadih were taking a bath in the pond after collecting soil for the puja. While bathing in the deep water, four of the five girls drowned.

Seeing the girls struggling to come out of the water, people who were on the banks, raised an alarm. Villagers rushed to the pond and tried to rescue the girls. Three girls were rescued out of the pond immediately but the remaining two were found after prolonged efforts. All five were rushed to the Sadar Hospital. However, four of them died while undergoing treatment and the condition of one girl is still critical.

"The incident took place early in the morning when the group of girls had gone to the pond for bathing on 'Karma Puja'. Four girls succumbed to their injuries and one is undergoing treatment. We have sent the four bodies for post-mortem," Pachamba police station in-charge Mukesh Dayal Singh said.

A pall of gloom has descended on the village. After getting information about the incident, Singh along with the deputy superintendent of police Sanjay Rama and several officers of Pachamba police station reached the Sadar Hospital.

Also Read: Haryana: Three youths from the same village died due to drowning in canal in Karnal

"A case has been initiated in this connection. Condition of one girl, who is admitted in the hospital is stated to be critical but treatment is underway," Singh added.

Also Read: Four-year-old drowns in nullah in Hyderabad, search operation continues