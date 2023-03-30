Kota (Rajasthan): As many as three people were electrocuted and three others were severely injured during the Ram Navami procession in Rajasthan's Kota on Thursday. The incident took place in Kotra Deepsingh village in the Sultanpur area of the district. The deceased have been identified as Lalit, Abhishek and Mahendra.

According to sources, a Ram Navami procession was being taken out in Kotra Deep Singh village on Thursday. At least seven youths involved in the procession, who have been performing 'akhada', came in contact with a live wire passing from above and as a result, they died on the spot. While three others were seriously injured and were shifted to the MBS Hospital. Meanwhile, one youth managed to escape.

The injured have been identified as Himanshu, Radheshyam and Amit and they were referred to Kota in critical condition for treatment. On receiving the information, the Budhadit police reached the spot and sent the bodies to the mortuary for post-mortem. "The investigation is underway in this matter. The police are engaged to find out the cause of the incident.

