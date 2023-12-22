Rajasthan: One person died in the Dausa district due to Covid on December 21 after the deadly virus surfaced in the area after six months. However, what is striking is that the health department was unaware of the deceased Babulal Meena's condition and was only informed after his death.

According to the Health Department, Covid positive cases were last found in the Lawan block of the district six months ago on June 23. Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Subhash Bilonia said that the patient was admitted to the hospital on December 4 after he was seriously ill and experienced difficulty in breathing.

On December 5, Babulal's family shifted him to the Jaipur TB Centre for speedy recovery. He was discharged on December 14 after his health improved. His condition further worsened on December 18 and he was re-admitted to the TB Centre on the following day.

After re-admission, the patient was found to be Covid positive, spreading panic in the health department. After a brief span of combat, he passed away on Thursday afternoon. CMHO Jaipur TB Centre confirmed Babulal's double vaccination. "We will isolate everyone as per the Covid protocol. We are collecting data about patients, who came in contact with Babulal," Bilonia said.