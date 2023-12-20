New Delhi: Amid global concern over the new SARS-CoV-2 variant JN.1, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the variant is currently under intense scientific scrutiny, but not a cause of immediate concern. As per the latest inputs, 21 cases of JN.1 variant have been reported in India including 19 in Goa, 1 in Maharashtra and 1 in Kerala.

"No clustering of cases has been observed in India due to JN.1 and all the cases were found to be mild and all of them have recovered without any complications," the health ministry said. The ministry said that people need to be alert to the new COVID-19 variant. The World Health Organisation has also classified JN.1 as a separate "variant of interest" given its rapidly increasing spread but said that it poses a "low" global public health risk.

The health ministry said that in the last two weeks, 16 deaths took place due to Covid-19. "The situation is not serious but it needs to be alert," the ministry said. There has been a steep rise in Covid-19 active cases from 115 on December 6 to 614 on date, Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant said on Wednesday.

Pant, however, said that 92.8 percent of the cases are home-isolated, indicating mild illness. "No increase in hospitalization rates have been witnessed due to COVID-19, the cases that are hospitalized are due to other medical conditions – COVID-19 is an incidental finding," Pant said while making a presentation on the present situation of Covid19 situation in India.

A rise in daily positivity rate has been observed in a few states like Kerala, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Karnataka. Being aware of the situation, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in India and the preparedness of the public health system for surveillance, containment and management of COVID-19 given the recent spike.

Underlining the challenge posed by the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in some countries across the world such as China, Brazil, Germany and the United States, Mandaviya noted the importance of being prepared and remaining alert against new and emerging strains of COVID-19, especially given the upcoming festive season.

He asked the states to monitor emerging evidence of COVID-19 cases, symptoms and case severity to plan appropriate public health response. He stressed the need for collective efforts between the Centre and the States to deal with the emerging situation in the spirit of the “Whole of Government” approach.

He directed for strengthening of the surveillance system for whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network to ensure the timely detection of newer variants, circulating in the country.

States and UTs have been asked to ramp up testing and refer to a large number of samples of Covid-19-positive cases and pneumonia-like illnesses to INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) daily, for sequencing, to track new variants. The Union Health Minister urged all the states to remain alert, increase surveillance and ensure adequate stock of medicines, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ventilators and vaccines.

He asked officials to undertake mock drills every three months at both the Central and State levels to assess the functionality of PSA plants, Oxygen concentrators and cylinders, and ventilators and encouraged the sharing of best practices. Mandaviya also urged states to create awareness around respiratory hygiene and ensure dissemination of factually correct information and counter fake news to manage infodemic and mitigate any panic.

Mandaviya urged States and UTs to share information on cases, tests, positivity etc., in real-time on the COVID portal to enable timely monitoring and prompt public health measures. He assured the states of all support from the Centre. "We need to be on the alert, but there is no need to panic. Important to be prepared with mock drills of hospital preparedness, increased surveillance and effective communication with people. Let us do mock drills in all hospitals once every 3 months," Mandaviya said.

The health minister clarified that health is not an area for any politics. Through a presentation, the health secretary Sudhansh Pant briefed the Union Health Minister on the global Covid-19 situation and the domestic scenario. Dr VK Paul, member (health) Niti Aayog who was also present in the meeting reiterated the need for a whole-of-government approach to tackle the challenge posed by the surge in COVID cases and the emergence of a new variant.

He informed that the scientific community in India is closely investigating the new variant but stressed on the need for states to ramp up testing and strengthen their surveillance systems.